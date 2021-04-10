Washington County • Crime • Police
Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating suspect wanted on litany of charges
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in locating an alleged hit-and-run driver and auto thief involved in a crash north of Cornelius on NW Susbauer Road and NW Long Road.
By Chas Hundley - Gales Creek Journal
April 10, 2021 at 11:32am
Michael Scroggins booking photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office.
