Kathryn Harrington, the chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, will present the annual “State of the County” virtually on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Chair Kathryn Harrington at her home office. Photo: Washington County

Harrington will be joined by Commissioners Nafisa Fai (district 1), Pam Treece (district 2), Roy Rogers (district 3) and Jerry Willey (district 4), who holds the responsibility of representing most of western Washington County, including Gales Creek, on the board.

“As Chair Harrington reflects on the challenges we’ve faced over the past year, future priorities and the work the county does to support the community, she’ll be joined by each district commissioner who will share their own priorities for 2021 and beyond,” a statement from the county read.

The tail end of the event will feature a question-and-answer session with Harrington and the rest of the board members.

For the English language live stream of the event, visit youtube.com/WashingtonCntyOregon.

For Spanish, visit tvctv.org.

To pose a question to the board, email [email protected] before 6 p.m. on April 19.