Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Anniversaries and birthdays, and Esther takes part in the Depression-era art of soap carving.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Apr 13-A nice day. I made light bread and usual work. Ted worked on his house. Today is Charley's 63 year birthday, Ted and Thelma's 3rd wedding anniversary, Joanne's 16 month birthday. Gladie went over to Hildas in afternoon. Big rain came up about 3.

Thur Apr 14-Showery. We ironed, did usual work. I went up where Ted's working on his house in p.m. Gladie slept some. She went out someplace after supper. I washed my hair.

Fri Apr 15--A nice day till in p.m., then it rained. I washed out 2 blankets. Grandpa H. came over awhile. Gladie finished up her flower quilt blocks today. Billie & Elsie came down after supper. I cut Billie's hair, also Ted's at noon. Ted worked on house.

Sat Apr 16-Showery. We did usual Sat. work, took a bath. Ted worked on his house. After noon, Gladie & I went to town, sent off soap sculpture work to New York contest. Ted went up to Kendall's in afternoon to get Thelma & Joanne, they had been up a week.

Sun Apr 17-Windy & rain all forenoon, then broke away a little. No one came all day. After noon, I went down to Grandma's with Gladie. She went riding some place. Norma was there. I stayed for supper, went to a show at Hillsboro. Merlina Deitriche in "Shanghia Express" quite a good show, a dandy funny comedy, it was about 11 when we got home.

Mon Apr 18--Showery. Did usual work. I set old Billie Heysacker hen today in woodshed. In afternoon, we went up to Camp, saw Billie's new house for first time, it is nearly finished. Went in to see Ted & Thelma & Joanne.

Tue Apr 19-Showery. I put out a wash. Ted & Thelma came about 1:30. Ted worked on his house in p.m.