Free Gales Creek • Fire • Weather

Beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, all outdoor burning in Forest Grove Fire & Rescue's territory, the Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and beyond will close due to fire danger. Those who start or allow a fire to spread could be on the hook for legal and firefighting costs.

A Forest Grove Fire & Rescue vehicle stationed at the Gales Creek Fire Station. Photo: Chas Hundley

Beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, all burning — backyard debris, agricultural slash and more — in the Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue region, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue's territory and beyond will close due to fire danger until further notice.

The regular burning season generally runs until June 15, but local and state officials are concerned about "unseasonably high fire danger" this week and beyond. Saturday and Sunday are both expected to reach temperatures of low to mid 80's, according to the Portland National Weather Service.

The decision, made by the Washington County Fire Defense Board, was announced late Wednesday morning. Washington County agencies included in the ban include Banks Fire District #13, Cornelius Fire & Rescue, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Rural Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The ban applies to all forms of outdoor burning, including backyard or open burning, agricultural or commercial burning, land clearing, slash, waste, or and debris burning.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the state has already seen nearly three times the average number of fires that have usually occurred by this time of the year.

A press release from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue warned that all outdoor fires in violation of the burn ban could be immediately extinguished.

Those who start a fire in violation of the ban could also be on the hook for legal and firefighting costs if a fire agency has to respond to extinguish a fire started or allowed to spread during the burn ban under the laws set forth in ORS 478.965.