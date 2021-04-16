Washington County Sheriff's Office • Crime • Schools

Three schools in the Forest Grove and Cornelius area – Neil Armstrong M.S., Fern Hill Elementary, and Swallowtail School –are in lockout while the Washington County Sheriff's Office searches for a suspect wanted in connection to a Friday morning shooting in Hillsboro.

Update: Peraza-Domenech was arrested around 3:40 p.m. and lodged into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $250,000.

11:38 a.m. update: The Washington County Sheriff's Office has lifted the lockout on all three schools, but the search for the suspect continues.

Neil Armstrong Middle School and Fern Hill Elementary School in Forest Grove, and the private Swallowtail School in Cornelius were all under lockout.

"Due to police activity in the area, Fern Hill is in lock out. All students will stay home and be in CDL for today. Teachers will be contacting students for today's classes," an alert on the website for Fern Hill Elementary School read.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were searching for Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech, 50, believed to be involved in a shooting near the 4500 block of SW Minter Bridge Rd. in Hillsboro around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Peraza-Domenech was last believed to be located on the south side of Cornelius, according to a social media message from the sheriff's office made around 8:40 a.m.

Described as five foot ten inches in height, 185 lbs, with black hair — and a possible goatee — brown eyes, and last seen wearing black Carhart jacket, blue jeans, white t-shirt, he is considered armed and dangerous. Police asked that 911 be dialed if he is seen.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area as their attempts continue to apprehend the suspect.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.