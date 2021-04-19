Free Obituary

Harold “Lloyd” Fellas, 96, a resident of the Banks community passed away on April 14, 2021 at the Marquis Forest Grove, OR.

Harold "Lloyd" Fellas

Lloyd was born on January 26, 1925 in Dayton, Oregon. He was one of six children born to Thomas and Yula (Forrest) Fellas. Lloyd was raised in Scofield and attended Banks High School until January of his senior year when he joined the Army. He served in the 184th Infantry Division as a Staff Sergeant.

Lloyd met his future wife, Barbara “Sally” Shafer, through a friend whose sister was friends with Sally. After his service, Lloyd moved back home and he and Sally immediately began dating. They were married on May 18, 1947 in a double wedding with Mack and Lillian Shafer, at Lillian’s parent’s home. The four continued the celebration with a double honeymoon in Seaside. Lloyd and Sally made their first home in Scofield before moving to Buxton. The couple then built their forever home in 1967 in Banks. Together they had three children.

Lloyd was a lifelong hard worker. He wore many hats in the logging industry including tower operator, cat skinner and timber faller. He started working in the construction industry in 1964 until his retirement.

Lloyd was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and yardwork. He had an amazing vegetable and flower garden. He liked to travel to Reno and made many road trips to visit family in Washington. He loved to play bingo and go to casinos with Sally and in his later years, always cooked her breakfast.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cindy, and four siblings.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife Sally, children; Cecil and Patti Fellas of Canby, Joan and Rick Smith of Gresham, son in law Bill Perdue of Central Point, brother John Fellas of Forest Grove, five grandchildren; Christy, Andrea, Kara, Ricky and Shianne and many nieces and nephews.