Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that Washington County and several other counties would be moving to the “High Risk” category starting Friday under the governor’s 4-tier — Low, Moderate, High, Extreme — COVID-19 risk system.

The full list of Oregon’s counties and where they will move to on Friday can be found here.

“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," said Brown. "Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick.”

Washington County will remain at “High Risk” until at least May 6, according to the governor’s office.

The step upward in COVID-19 risk means that restaurant capacity will be limited to smaller crowds, as will capacity at gyms, churches, and more. For a full list of activities allowed under the “high risk” category, coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/living-with-covid-19.aspx and select a county currently in the “high risk” level, such as Tillamook County.

On April 23, there will be 23 Oregon counties in the “high risk” level, three at “moderate,” and ten at “lower” risk.

Finding a vaccine

As of Monday, April 19, everyone in Oregon age 16 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

With a “pause” still in effect for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, that leaves Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines available for U.S. residents. Of the two, those ages 16 and 17 can currently receive only the Pfizer vaccine.

Here’s how to find or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in or near Washington County. This is not an exhaustive list; your workplace, place of worship, or other organizations may also be offering vaccination opportunities.

Vaccine information in Spanish is available from Washington County Health and Human Services is available here.

Those without access to the internet can dial 211 for vaccine registration information.

Information can also be found by texting ORCOVID to 898211 (English and Spanish only), or emailing [email protected]

TTY (Text Telephone): call 711 then dial 1-866-698-6155.

How to find a vaccine appointment

Those seeking a vaccine should first sign up for the state-run online tool known as Get Vaccinated Oregon. Users can ask to receive a text message or email with local vaccine clinic and appointment information.

Users of the site in Washington County and other metro counties can receive a notification when their name is drawn at random to schedule an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center, where the Oregon National Guard and others are administering vaccines.

Hillsboro Stadium and PDX Airport Red economy lot drive-through clinics

According to Washington County Health and Human Services, appointment slots for the two OHSU-run drive through clinics are generally released most weekdays around 9 a.m., and are typically gone 30-60 minutes after they are made available. Sign up at www.ohsu.edu/health/covid-19-vaccines-information-and-appointments.

Vaccine Spotter

Many local pharmacies are offering vaccine appointments, but they tend to be hard to come by in the Portland Metro area, and they go fast. Enter www.vaccinespotter.org, a third party tool that tracks recent available vaccine appointments state-by-state, pharmacy-by-pharmacy.

You can also visit the website of a local pharmacy to attempt to find an available appointment.

Nike campus vaccine clinic

Washington County frequently hosts a vaccine clinic in Beaverton at the Nike Campus; visit the county’s vaccine information page for more information and a scheduling link.