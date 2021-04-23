Washington County • Elections • Politics

The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the May 18 special district election is Tuesday, April 27.

The May 18 special district election Voters' Pamphlet. Photo: Chas Hundley

To register or to make a change to your voter registration, visit and complete the online form at oregonvotes.gov/register before midnight on Tuesday, April 27; in person at the Washington County Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, or with a mailed form postmarked on or before April 27.

Those registering to vote must be U.S. citizens, Oregon residents, and 16 years of age or older (anyone under 18 will not receive a ballot until an election falls on or after their 18th birthday). A valid driver’s license, permit, or ID number is required, or a social security number or another form of identification. All of the requirements can be found on the voter registration card.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters beginning April 28. Ballots can be mailed through the United States Postal Service, or dropped off at an official ballot drop site or delivered directly to the Washington County Elections office.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, even if they are mailed. Postmarked ballots that arrive later will not be counted, and votes contained within will not count.

More information and a brief history of the practice of voting by mail in Oregon can be read here.

The Washington County Elections office is located at 2925 NE Aloclek Drive, Suite 170, Hillsboro, OR 97124-7523.