Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago
In this new column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
May 10, 2021 at 4:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Advertisement
Help Wanted in Gales Creek, Banks
sheldonoil.com
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: "Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry"
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
U.S. • Coronavirus • Health May. 10
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in youth ages 12 - 15
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in those ages 12-15 Monday. Previously, the vaccine had only been approved for those ages 16 and above. Approval to begin administering the shots could come as early as May 12.
Column • History • Gales Creek May. 10
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago
In this new column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Salem • Business • Government May. 10
Oregon House passes bill to require diverse boards of directors for publicly-traded companies
Oregon House Democrats issued a news release announcing the passage of House Bill 3310A, which requires publicly-traded corporations to have a minimum number of directors who are women and members of underrepresented communities. The bill now heads to the Oregon Senate.
Gales Creek • Balm Grove • Environment May. 6
Grant funding sought to resume Balm Grove Dam removal project
The Balm Grove Dam Removal project never took off in 2019 as originally planned, leaving the fate of the decades-old barrier in Gales Creek unknown. A grant application submitted by the Tualatin River Watershed Council in late April could see the project move forward in the summer of 2022.
Forest Grove • Police • Community Apr. 29
Body of man missing in Forest Grove found in waters of Gales Creek
The body of a man who walked away from a memory care facility in Forest Grove three days ago was found just outside of city limits in the waters of Gales Creek on Thursday shortly before 3 p.m.