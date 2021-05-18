Free

May. 17

Washington County could drop to 'Lower Risk' status on Friday if 4,424 more residents get their first shot

For a moment on Monday it looked as if Washington County was within a stone’s throw of hitting the mark on vaccination percentages to qualify for Lower Risk status. According to data released Monday morning by the Oregon Health Authority, the county needed just 707 more people to be vaccinated. But the numbers were an error by the state. Washington County needs 4,424 residents to receive a first shot to ease restrictions on businesses, churches, gatherings and more.