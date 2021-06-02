Free Coronavirus • Oregon • Washington County

Large-scale vaccine clinics are beginning to wind down their operations bit by bit, but getting a coronavirus vaccine remains in reach at pharmacies, smaller clinics throughout the county, and elsewhere. The 97117 zip code, which covers much of Gales Creek, has the third-lowest vaccination rate of any zip code in Washington County.

File photo: Chas Hundley

A number of large vaccine providers are winding down their operations as demand for coronavirus vaccines drops.

The Oregon Convention Center began offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on June 1, and will continue to offer them through June 19, but those seeking their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will have to find one elsewhere.

Those seeking their second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can still get their second dose at the convention center through June 19, provided three weeks have passed since their first shot. Visit All4Oregon.org for more information on getting vaccinated at the Oregon Convention Center.

The Portland Airport vaccination site is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through June 6. Second doses of the other vaccines will be offered through June 19.

For the drive through site at the airport and at the Hillsboro stadium, administered by OHSU, visit www.ohsu.edu/health/covid-19-vaccines-information-and-appointments for more information on finding a vaccine.

In Washington County, a clinic on June 5 is offered at the Hillsboro Senior Center. Visit co.washington.or.us/vaccine for more information on these and many more vaccine opportunities at clinics and pharmacies throughout the county and wider region. Vaccines are free. Residents can dial 211 for vaccine information instead of using online resources.

As of Tuesday, June 1, 57.1% of Washington County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Locally, however, vaccination rates are much lower. Broken down by zip code, the western portion of Washington County lags behind the county average. In fact, the eight zip codes with the fewest residents by percent with at least one dose are all entirely or partially within this newspaper’s territory.

The zip code with the lowest percent of vaccinated people is 97109 at 32.5%, a zip code in the Buxton area. In 97125, which encompasses portions of Hayward, Manning, and Buxton, 38.1% of residents are vaccinated.

In 97117, which covers much of Gales Creek, 40.2% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Timber’s 97144 zip code, 46.2% of the population have received a vaccine. In the 97119 zip code, which includes Gaston, Cherry Grove, Laurelwood, and stretches all the way up to Highway 6, 46.8% of the population have received a vaccine.

In Banks and beyond, 97106 shows that 48.1% of the population have received a shot. 97113, which includes Cornelius and portions of Roy, clocks in at a vaccination rate of 53.2%. Finally, 97116, which includes Forest Grove, Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Timber locales, has a rate of 54.2%.