On June 15 and 16, crews from Washington County Land Use and Transportation will be installing monument boxes — devices used by surveyors to mark key areas along roads — on Stringtown Road between Ihrig and Gales Creek roads. Expect lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Stringtown Road near Sylvia Lane on Jan 4, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

According to wc-roads.com, road crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days, closing lanes individually as they work.

Similar construction was conducted in the Mountaindale community on Mountaindale Road on June 8, and monument box installation will also occur near Forest Grove on Fern Hill Road between Highway 47 and Spring Hill Road on June 14 and 15.

A schematic for a monument box, courtesy Washington County LUT