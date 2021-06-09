Gales Creek • Watts • Construction
Construction coming to Stringtown Road June 15 - 16
On June 15 and 16, crews from Washington County Land Use and Transportation will be installing monument boxes — devices used by surveyors to mark key areas along roads — on Stringtown Road between Ihrig and Gales Creek roads. Expect lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
By Chas Hundley - Gales Creek Journal
June 9, 2021 at 9:54am
Stringtown Road near Sylvia Lane on Jan 4, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley
On June 15 and 16, crews from Washington County Land Use and Transportation will be installing monument boxes — devices used by surveyors to mark key areas along roads — on Stringtown Road between Ihrig and Gales Creek roads.
According to wc-roads.com, road crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days, closing lanes individually as they work.
Similar construction was conducted in the Mountaindale community on Mountaindale Road on June 8, and monument box installation will also occur near Forest Grove on Fern Hill Road between Highway 47 and Spring Hill Road on June 14 and 15.
A schematic for a monument box, courtesy Washington County LUT
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: "Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry"
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Salem • Politics • Government Jun. 10
Oregon House expels State Rep. Mike Nearman over Dec. 21 Capitol incursion
In a 59 - 1 vote, Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence) became the first House member expelled in state history for his role in the Dec. 21, 2020 breach of the Oregon Capitol on Thursday.
Column • History • Gales Creek Jun. 9
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 2, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 2, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Gales Creek • Watts • Construction Jun. 9
Construction coming to Stringtown Road June 15 - 16
On June 15 and 16, crews from Washington County Land Use and Transportation will be installing monument boxes — devices used by surveyors to mark key areas along roads — on Stringtown Road between Ihrig and Gales Creek roads. Expect lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Salem • Politics • Government Jun. 8
Rep. Brad Witt removed from chair position following harassment complaint
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland), officially removed Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) from his role as chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Monday, in the latest development after Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) filed a formal harassment complaint about text messages Witt sent in April.
Gales Creek • Crash • Highway 6 Jun. 8
Tractor driver rescued after being trapped overnight near Timmerman Road
Highway 6 was closed twice Tuesday morning to allow a helicopter to land to transport a tractor driver who was trapped overnight by his tractor, which rolled over sometime Monday evening.