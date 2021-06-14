Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 9, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 9, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
June 14, 2021 at 12:58pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: "Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry"
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Cornelius • Washington County • Community Jun. 15
Former Cornelius mayor, F.G. School Board member Ralph Brown missing now for 30 days
Ralph Brown was last seen on May 16, 2021 near his Cornelius home, where he reportedly left around 6:30 p.m.
It’s been 30 days, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
Column • History • Gales Creek Jun. 14
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 9, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 9, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Salem • Politics • Government Jun. 10
Oregon House expels State Rep. Mike Nearman over Dec. 21 Capitol incursion
In a 59 - 1 vote, Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence) became the first House member expelled in state history for his role in the Dec. 21, 2020 breach of the Oregon Capitol on Thursday.
Column • History • Gales Creek Jun. 9
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 2, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 2, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Gales Creek • Watts • Construction Jun. 9
Construction coming to Stringtown Road June 15 - 16
On June 15 and 16, crews from Washington County Land Use and Transportation will be installing monument boxes — devices used by surveyors to mark key areas along roads — on Stringtown Road between Ihrig and Gales Creek roads. Expect lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.