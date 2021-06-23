Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 16, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 16, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
June 23, 2021 at 3:45pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: "Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry"
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Column • History • Gales Creek Jun. 23
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 16, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 16, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Gales Creek • Environment • Weather Jun. 23
'Excessive Heat Watch' issued in advance of weekend triple-digit temperatures
The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” Wednesday morning for almost the whole state of Oregon, including the entirety of Washington County.
Gales Creek • Fire • Environment Jun. 22
Fire season, burn ban begins as triple-digit temperatures loom
A county-wide burn ban went into effect Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., putting a halt to all backyard, agricultural, slash, and other debris burning. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s beginning Saturday, and the local ODF fire season also started Tuesday morning.
FreeWashington County • Coronavirus • Health Jun. 18
Washington County adds ten $10k cash prizes, 5 $20k scholarships to COVID-19 vaccine lottery prizes
Washington County residents who get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine by June 27 just got a better chance at winning $10,000 — or a scholarship for those ages 12 - 17 — after Washington County announced a new set of prizes added to the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign.
Gales Creek • Water • Community Jun. 18
Gales Creek residents on city water encouraged to reduce water use during chlorine shortage
A Longview, Wash. chemical facility suffered a power outage earlier this month and as a result, chlorine supplies to municipal water suppliers in the Pacific Northwest are dwindling, including in Forest Grove's municipal water supply, which services residents and businesses in the city and many Gales Creek residents and businesses.