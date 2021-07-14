Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest

The Game Hog Creek Fire escaped fire lines Tuesday afternoon and is now growing in the Tillamook State Forest.

Photo from the scene by Kelli Brown and Billy Cloud

The Game Hog Creek Fire escaped fire lines Tuesday afternoon and is now growing in the Tillamook State Forest.

Last night, fire officials estimate the fire grew to 250 acres.

“We aren’t sure what happened. We had 2 crews from [South Fork Forest Camp], a dozer and four engines working on it overnight,” said Oregon Department of Forestry Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata in an email to this publication Wednesday morning.

Cafferata said that overnight the fire had grown, but a current size estimate wasn’t yet available. It had originally hovered around six acres.

The fire is burning north of Highway 6 in the Idiot Creek and Drift Creek areas.

Due to the wildfire, Drift Creek Road, Idiot Creek Road, the Rogers Camp Trailhead and the Fear and Loaming Trail are closed.

"There is no need to call in this smoke," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post Tuesday night.

Before it escaped on Tuesday, July 13, fire crews believed the fire to be largely under control.

The Game Hog Creek Fire began on July 3. By Wednesday, July 7, Cafferata believed crews were ready to begin mop up of the fire.

“We are working to find safe ways to complete mop-up,”Cafferata wrote in an email sent July 7.

The fire was originally burning in the understory of a dense stand of timber on a steep slope, making access to the area difficult.

An initial investigation pointed to fireworks as the cause of the wildfire.

The fire was initially reported by a mountain biker and called in.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.