Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921
100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
July 15, 2021 at 5:32pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: "Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry"
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Column • History • Gales Creek Jul. 15
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921
100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeTillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Jul. 15
ODF: Game Hog Creek Fire 'held well overnight'
Efforts to fight the Game Hog Creek Fire continued overnight, and the Oregon Department of Forestry continues to express confidence in halting the wildfire’s spread.
“It held well overnight. We feel good about it,” said ODF Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata. The fire has burned over 130 acres.
FreeFire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Jul. 14
Crews 'made good progress' on Game Hog Creek Fire by Wednesday evening
“Although the fire remains uncontained because fire lines are still being built, the fire’s spread was largely stopped at about 70 acres,” the Oregon Department of Forestry said Wednesday evening.
FreeTillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Jul. 14
Game Hog Creek Fire 'appears manageable' but terrain challenges firefighting efforts
Game Hog Creek Fire updates for Wednesday afternoon:
- The bulk of the fire "appears manageable" according to the ODF
- Part of the fire cannot be fought due to steep terrain
- Fire is between 70 and 100 acres in size
FreeFire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Jul. 14
Game Hog Creek Fire grows to 70 acres in the Tillamook State Forest
The Game Hog Creek Fire escaped fire lines Tuesday afternoon and is now growing in the Tillamook State Forest.