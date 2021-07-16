The Gales Creek Journal is an online and print publication that serves the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside with the latest local...

Column • History • Gales Creek

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921

100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

