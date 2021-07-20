The Gales Creek Journal is an online and print publication that serves the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside with the latest local...

Column • History • Gales Creek

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 14, 1921

100 years ago: Two Portland residents run afoul of game wardens in Gales Creek, it's blackberry season in Timber, and everyone is making hay while the sun shines and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 14, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

