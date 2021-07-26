Crash • Gales Creek • Hwy 6

A crash east of the summit of the Coast Range on Highway 6 closed the Wilson River Highway Monday morning.

A Life Flight helicopter lands on Highway 6 on July 26, 2021. Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

Update: The highway has reopened, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

As of 9 a.m., the highway remains closed.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred near mile marker 34 around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

One patient was transported by Life Flight Network, with a helicopter landing on the highway to transport a patient to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.

Oregon State Police is investigating the crash, which will result in a several-hours road closure. The Oregon Department of Transportation has road closures at Timber Road, the Gales Creek Road junction, and at Highway 47.

Also aiding on scene were Metro West Ambulance, Banks Fire District, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

For up to date highway closure information, visit tripcheck.com.