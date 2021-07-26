Crash • Gales Creek • Hwy 6

A resident of The Dalles was killed Monday morning in a crash on Highway 6 near the Coast Range summit.

A Life Flight helicopter lands on Highway 6 on July 26, 2021. Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

Highway 6 was closed for most of Monday morning following a fatal crash near the Coast Range summit west of Glenwood.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred near mile marker 33 around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Oregon State Police said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation by OSP showed that Monico Barajas-Rojas, 70, of The Dalles, was driving east in a green 2007 Honda CRV when he crossed into the westbound lane while on a curve.

There, Barajas-Rojas struck a blue 2018 Dodge pickup. Barajas-Rojas' passenger, Emilia Barajas, 61, also of The Dalles, was located in the right-front passenger seat and died at the scene after suffering fatal injuries.

The driver of the 2018 Dodge pickup, a Gaston resident, was not injured.

One patient was transported by Life Flight Network, with a helicopter landing on the highway to transport a patient to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 6 was closed for about five hours.

Also aiding on scene were Metro West Ambulance, Banks Fire District, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.