The Gales Creek Tavern opened under new owners on May 20 to customers after significant renovation and work on the building.

The Gales Creek Tavern on July 15, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The Gales Creek Tavern reopened on May 20, after extensive—and ongoing—work to renovate the building and update the menu under new owners Brian Johnson and Seema Prasad-Bertschy.

"The tavern holds a very special place in our hearts," said Prasad-Bertschy. "It’s where we patronized for so many years and met some amazing people. Life long friendships. So many memories. We wanted to bring this place back to life and bring back the old meeting place."

Inside the building, which is owned by the pair, the space is clean and spacious, with new appliances and equipment, and some new faces behind the bar.

Two patrons enjoy drinks and food at the Gales Creek Tavern on July 15, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

"There is just so much to list," said Prasad-Bertschy when asked about the renovations done on the building and property. The exterior and the building's interior received a facelift, with long overlooked repairs completed.

New owners, similar décor at the Gales Creek Tavern on July 15, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The always popular Taco Tuesdays are back—tacos are $2/each—and a Trivia Night will soon begin on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Live music is also planned to come to the tavern, as are, at some point in the future, lottery games.

A covered outdoor space and seating area hosts a large screen, tables, and games such as cornhole, and inside, patrons can play pool as well.

The outdoor seating area at the Gales Creek Tavern on July 15, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

Open seven days a week, hours are Sunday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located at the north end of downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

For more information, visit the tavern's Facebook page. Job seekers may also inquire there about employment as a part time cook.