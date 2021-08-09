Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 28, 1921
100 years ago: A young boy dies in Banks after being struck by a truck, a Gales Creek man receives a special commendation from the U.S. Navy, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
August 9, 2021 at 12:39pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeGales Creek • Weather • Health Aug. 8
National Weather Service issues 'Excessive Heat Watch' beginning Wednesday
Here we go again: Triple digits are in the forecast as region's third major heat wave this summer looms. The National Weather Service issued an 'Excessive Heat Watch' beginning Wednesday and extending through Saturday evening.
Gales Creek • Balm Grove • Environment Aug. 6
Clean Water Services asks public to stay off Balm Grove property
“We know that historically this has been a popular gathering place in the community. However, the fish passage barrier poses a threat to anyone who trespasses on the site,” an email from Clean Water Services said. The agency's efforts to secure funding to remove the Balm Grove Dam have suffered another setback after being denied a grant on July 23.
Washington County • Crime • Manning Aug. 4
Sheriff's Office: Cornelius man arrested on rape charge met victims at 'Dairy Queen near Manning'
Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are seeking information on more victims following the arrest of a Cornelius man Wednesday on charges of rape, among other charges. Detectives believes that Darby Martin, 27, met his victims at the Manning Dairy Queen, where he worked.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Government Aug. 4
Health care workers must get vaccine, or be tested for COVID-19 weekly, Gov. Brown says
Starting September 30, Oregon Governor Kate Brown will require workers in health care settings to be tested weekly for COVID-19, a rule that health care workers can avoid by becoming vaccinated.