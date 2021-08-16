Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County August 4, 1921
100 years ago: 1,500 people are expected at a picnic in Manning, and a new route to Tillamook is planned. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
August 16, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Hagg Lake • Recreation • Washington County Aug. 14
Swimmer dies in Hagg Lake
Satoru Kamoshita, 61, of Beaverton, went under the water at Hagg Lake while swimming Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered nearly three hours later by divers with the Lake Oswego Fire Department.
Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Aug. 14
Crews mopping up fully lined 74 acre Cedar Butte Fire
The Cedar Butte Fire is now 74 acres, crews have fully lined the fire, and are now focused on containment and mop up, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in what will likely be their final update on the fire.
Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Aug. 13
Cedar Butte Fire remains at 60 acres as crews expect to begin mopping up this weekend
Over the weekend, more ground crews are expected to join the fight at the Cedar Butte Fire to aid in containment and mopping up. The aircraft support will be released to fight other fires at the close of today's shift.
Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Aug. 12
Cedar Butte Fire grows to 60 acres
The Cedar Butte Fire, burning west of Highway 6 near Cedar Butte Road in the Tillamook State Forest, is now estimated to be 60 acres in size where it burns in a freshly logged unit that completed a timber harvest last month. Hagg Lake closed at 8 a.m. to allow two Single Engine Air Tankers to scoop water from the lake to fight the fire.