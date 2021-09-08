Washington County • Coronavirus • Health
Washington County taps Marie Boman-Davis to lead public health division
Marie Boman-Davis has been promoted to lead Washington County Public Health as the public health division’s manager following the retirement of Tricia Mortell, who led the division for seven years.
By Chas Hundley - Gales Creek Journal
September 8, 2021 at 9:08am
Marie Boman-Davis. Photo courtesy Washington County Public Health
