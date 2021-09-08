Crime • Washington County Sheriff's Office • Hwy 6

Sep. 10

Late night shooting results in highway closure between Banks and Gales Creek

Details remain scant after a late night shooting in the Parson Road and Highway 6 area in Gales Creek Thursday night closed the highway between Banks and Gales Creek into the very early morning. No one was injured after a homeowner reported up to six shots struck his driveway near where he was standing.