Gales Creek • Rippling Waters • Fire

A single vehicle crash on Gales Creek Road near the intersection of David Hill Road across from the county-owned Rippling Waters property caused a brush fire after the vehicle ignited, lighting several trees on fire. No one was injured in the crash or subsequent fire.

Crews battle the fire at the crash and brush fire on Gales Creek Road near David Hill Road on Wednesday, September 8. Photo: Chas Hundley

As of 3:43 p.m., the fire was under control, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

No one was injured in the crash or the subsequent fire, which resulted in an extended closure of Gales Creek and David Hill Roads between Roderick Road and Stringtown Road as crews battled the flames, which were burning on the northeast side of Gales Creek Road/Highway 8.

One home was directly threatened by the fire, but crews with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue were on hand to keep it from the structure. Also among the first responders on scene were Oregon Department of Forestry crews, Banks Fire District, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Power was cut to more than 700 Gales Creek and surrounding area residents to allow safer access to the fire, which was burning at the base of several utility poles, near some which were recently replaced following a separate crash that knocked power out for many residents on Thursday, September 2 just a few yards from Wednesday’s crash.

By late Wednesday afternoon, fire crews were cleaning up hotspots and working with crews from Portland General Electric and Asplundh to take down dangerous limbs from several trees that were burned in the fire.

The road remained closed as of 4:40 p.m.

A vehicle engulfed in flames by Gales Creek Road near David Hill Road on Wednesday, September 8. Photo: Chas Hundley

Traffic backed up at Roderick Road as crews battled the fire at the crash and brush fire on Gales Creek Road near David Hill Road on Wednesday, September 8. Photo: Chas Hundley

A Forest Grove Fire & Rescue vehicle at the crash and brush fire on Gales Creek Road near David Hill Road on Wednesday, September 8. Photo: Chas Hundley

