A helicopter crashed in a remote area in the Tillamook Forest area in Tillamook County Wednesday morning, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. It is believed that the pilot—who survived without apparent injury—struck BPA powerlines, sparking a small fire.

Photo from the scene courtesy Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

Responding around 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, the sheriff’s office and other agencies found the helicopter in a remote region near the South Fork Road and Simmons Ridge Road area.

“Only the pilot was onboard the helicopter when it crashed,” said TCSO Sheriff Joshua Brown, who responded to the scene. “The pilot survived the crash and appeared to be uninjured. He refused medical attention on scene.

The sheriff’s office said they believe that the pilot struck Bonneville Power Administration power lines in the area, sparking a small fire in the area.

“There is a power line down and a small fire burning at the crash site,” Brown said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “Bonneville Power is responding and they have advised responders to stay away until they arrive because the high voltage line is extremely dangerous.”

In addition to TCSO, fire crews from Stimson Lumber, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and Tillamook Fire District responded to the scene, as did Tillamook Ambulance, Garibaldi Fire, and the Oregon State Police.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.