Crime • Washington County Sheriff's Office • Hwy 6

Details remain scant after a late night shooting in the Parson Road and Highway 6 area in Gales Creek Thursday night closed the highway between Banks and Gales Creek into the very early morning. No one was injured after a homeowner reported up to six shots struck his driveway near where he was standing.

Parson Road and Highway 6 on May 19, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

A late night shooting in the Parson Road area near Highway 6 caused an extended highway closure as deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office searched for the source of the shooting.

According to WCSO spokesperson Sgt. Danny DiPietro, a homeowner reported that he was standing in his driveway when "five or six" bullets struck the driveway near where he was standing.

At the time of the shooting, it wasn't known where the shots came from.

Deputies, including the county's Tactical Negotiation Team, a SWAT-type team, responded to the scene. According to DiPietro, the sheriff's office determined that the shots likely came from a vehicle on the roadway. No one was injured during the shooting.

The shooter has not been found.

Local residents reported being turned away while driving the Highway at the junction of Highway 6 and 8 in Gales Creek and outside of Banks near Cedar Canyon Road.