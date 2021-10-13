Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County September 22 & 29, 1921
100 years ago: A hog and dairy show is planned in Banks, and news of a new bridge in Gales Creek is "joyfully" received. This week, the clips in this history column come from the September 22 & 29, 1921 editions of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century
October 12, 2021 at 5:42pm
Washington County • Elections • Police Oct. 13
Ballots mailed for November 2 election
An election scheduled for Tuesday, November 2 will see few measures in Washington County to vote for, and none in Gales Creek; for those within Banks’ city limits, those in Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's service territory, and that small sliver of Lake Oswego in the county, a handful of local measures will be determined.
Voters elsewhere can instead look forward to the May 17, 2022 Primary Election.
FreeWashington County • Coronavirus • Health Oct. 7
Upcoming vaccination clinics, COVID-19 numbers, and cases in local schools
The latest information on vaccination clinics in far western Washington County, cases in local schools, and vaccination statistics by zip code in Banks, Gales Creek, Timber, and beyond.
Washington County • Crime • North Plains Oct. 7
Washington County Sheriff’s Office shuts down ‘massive’ illegal cannabis operation outside North Plains
A search at a property outside North Plains resulted in the seizure of more than 800 pounds of dried cannabis, 5,719 cannabis plants—Oregon law allows four plants for personal use at any given residence—half a million dollars in grow equipment, and $22,000 in U.S. currency.
Gales Creek • Tillamook State Forest • Crime Sep. 22
Gate glued near Gales Creek Campground
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a person caught on camera appearing to superglue the locks on a gate near the Gales Creek Campground on Rogers Road while walking his dogs.