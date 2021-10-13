Washington County • Elections • Police

Oct. 13

Ballots mailed for November 2 election

An election scheduled for Tuesday, November 2 will see few measures in Washington County to vote for, and none in Gales Creek; for those within Banks’ city limits, those in Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's service territory, and that small sliver of Lake Oswego in the county, a handful of local measures will be determined. Voters elsewhere can instead look forward to the May 17, 2022 Primary Election.