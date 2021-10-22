Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County October 6 & 13, 1921
What might be considered gossip fills the columns of this week's double-feature of Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
October 21, 2021 at 5:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Chicken and Guns Smokehouse coming to former Coleman's location in Gales Creek
Bonanza. Coleman’s. Soon, Chicken and Guns Smokehouse. The building on the Wilson River Highway just west of the junction of Highways 6 and 8 has long served Gales Creek residents and visitors looking for a spot to eat. In spring of 2022, a Portland restaurateur plans to expand his Portland food cart to a full restaurant in Gales Creek.
Redistricting draws most rural far western Washington County communities into House District 31
What do Gales Creek and Vernonia have in common? They'll both be voting to elect a representative to House District 31 in November 2022.
State Senator Betsy Johnson announces unaffiliated run for governor
State Senator Betsy Johnson, a Democrat who serves the northwest corner of Oregon in the state legislature, including Gales Creek and Banks, will run for governor under no party’s banner in 2022, Johnson said in an email to supporters.
Upcoming vaccination clinics: Forest Grove
According to the county’s mobile vaccine team schedule, two Forest Grove clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20. The first of those clinics is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Grove Senior and Community Center (2037 Douglas Street), followed by the regular clinic at the Forest Grove Famers Market (2030 Main Street) from 4 to 7 p.m.