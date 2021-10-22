Gales Creek • Business • Food

Chicken and Guns Smokehouse coming to former Coleman's location in Gales Creek

Bonanza. Coleman’s. Soon, Chicken and Guns Smokehouse. The building on the Wilson River Highway just west of the junction of Highways 6 and 8 has long served Gales Creek residents and visitors looking for a spot to eat. In spring of 2022, a Portland restaurateur plans to expand his Portland food cart to a full restaurant in Gales Creek.