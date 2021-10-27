Column • History • Gales Creek

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Back by popular demand: We’ll be publishing the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley every last week of the month to see what Esther & Co. have been up to. For those just joining us, we’ve previously published more than three years of Esther Lilly Hundley’s—my great-grandmother— personal diaries which chronicle her life on her family’s original homestead and farm in the Fir Creek community of Gales Creek from 1928 to 1960.

We’ll resume with the very first of her diaries, in January of 1928, which have never been published in this newspaper before.

Our Dispatches from History column, featuring news clips from 100 years ago in Gales Creek, Banks, Timber, Roy, Glenwood, Kansas City, and more will continue to be published as well. - Chas Hundley, Editor.

Cast of Characters:

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Sun Jan 1 - Emma, Matt, David & Roscoe were here New Years Day. Came over Dec 26 and went back to Tillamook Jan 4, 1928. Bill and Elsie were here New Years Day.

Mon Jan 2 - Silver thaw the first of January and snow & cold.

Tue Jan 3 - Bill and Elsie came down in afternoon. Stayed a week.

Wed Jan 4 - Emma & Matt went back to Tillamook.

Thur Jan 5 - I washed clothes.

Fri Jan 6 - Pause

Sat Jan 7 - Ted, Gladie & I went to Forest Grove.