Tillamook County • Crash • Highway 6

A Tillamook resident died in a crash Sunday morning near milepost 8 on the Wilson River Highway. The driver of one vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, according to Oregon State Police, but was apprehended four hours later nearby.

A K-9 unit aided in locating Bradley Harris. Photo from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office video

According to an OSP press release issued Monday morning, troopers with the state's top law enforcement agency responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision around 4:16 a.m. Sunday, October 31 near milepost 8 in Tillamook County.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office also noted their response at around 4:14 a.m. in a video, but said that three vehicles were involved in the crash, a statement backed up by a video showing three vehicles with visible damage.

According to an initial OSP investigation, a silver Ford F150 pickup truck operated by Bradley Burton Harris, 29, of Tillamook, was driving westbound when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane—why is not known—and struck an oncoming black Mazda MZ3. The Mazda was driven by Humberto Maciel, 47, also of Tillamook.

"Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the entire highway," the press release noted. Maciel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 19-year-old passenger Breanna Maciel was transported to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital by Life Flight with what OSP described as life-threatening injuries.

"There was one fatality, one person was taken by Life Flight, the other two went by ambulance to the E.R.," said Sgt. Jason Hopkins from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office. "The last person fled the scene," he noted, adding that he was later apprehended nearby. The Oregon State Police said he was located about four hours after the crash.

According to OSP, after Harris was apprehended, he was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for his injuries and then transferred to Legacy Emmanuel hospital as a trauma patient.

"Harris is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation," OSP said.

Highway 6 was closed for six hours Sunday.

Those responding to the scene include OSP, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Life Flight Network, the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire & Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.