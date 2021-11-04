Oregon • Transportation • Government

Nov. 1

It's studded tire season, but consider alternatives, ODOT says

Today marks the first day you can legally use studded tires on Oregon roads. The Oregon Department of Transportation would rather you didn’t. “Our latest study concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways," ODOT said, and noted that traction tires that meet certain standards are considered just as good or better in most cases than studded tires.