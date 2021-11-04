Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County October 20 & 27, 1921
A community member is laid to rest in Gales Creek, an inquest following a tragic train crash near Scofield clears the train's crew, and Forest Grove tells people outside of city limits to deal with fires on their own. This and more in this week's double-feature of Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
November 4, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
