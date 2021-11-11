Gales Creek • Business • Event

A new business in the Gales Creek area will host a holiday market featuring vendors, music, a food cart, and more Sunday, November 14 to introduce their farm and event space to the community.

Highland Fields, photo courtesy Meagan Reed

Highland Fields, located on Gales Creek Road just west of Roderick Road, will host the Highland Fields Holiday Market from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring vendors, a food cart, wine purchases, free coffee, and more.

“We’ll have the fire pit roaring, tunes jamming, and the heaters turned up because this event is rain or shine,” a Facebook page for the event read.

The event will serve as a soft opening of the 20-acre space, which features a barn that can be rented for events, a u-pick apple orchard during apple season, and more.

“It has been a work in progress over the last year and a half,” said Highland Fields owner Meagan Reed in a phone call with the Gales Creek Journal.

Reed, who is Highland Fields’ sole proprietor, said that she runs the place by herself, though she’s recently had the help of another person assisting with the business and marketing side of things.

An earlier story in the Gales Creek Journal said that the Chicken and Guns food cart would be at the event; Reed said that is no longer the case.

“We have a really cute Mexican food cart,” Reed noted. Visitors to Sunday's event can purchase food from the cart to eat onsite. Also on site will be wine for purchase, free coffee from Heart Coffee, and a number of craft vendors inside the barn, including Stone and Sage Ceramics, flowers by Lolo Ash Flowers, custom woodworking by Isaac Davis, and textiles by Laura Davis, among others, including vintage vendors.

Reed hopes that Highland Fields will become a known spot for private rentals, such as weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings, but that it will also become a place for communities to network and connect around special interests—Reed rattled off beekeeping and pottery as a couple of examples—at Highland Fields.

She lives at the farm in the company of three horses, some dogs, and a cat, and noted that there are horse and hiking trails on the property, which sits at the base of David Hill.

Visitors to Sunday’s event will find free parking, and can locate Highland Fields at 5254 NW Gales Creek Road. Carpooling was encouraged due to limited parking, and masks will be required indoors while visitors are not eating or drinking.

More information can be found on Highland Fields' website.

Highland Fields also has an Instagram page, where photos of the property and event rental space can be seen.