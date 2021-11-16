Free Washington County • Coronavirus • Health

Washington County’s mobile vaccine clinic will hold three school-based vaccination clinics which will include vaccines for students in the newly eligible age bracket of five to 11 years old in western Washington County this week.

File photo: Chas Hundley

After waiting for child-sized needles, Washington County began offering the new pediatric-sized Pfizer doses Tuesday, November 9 at their mobile clinics dotted throughout the county and at local school district clinics.

“Due to the nature of a walk-in clinic, we must adhere to the advertised schedule and may not be able to accommodate everyone who shows up for a shot. Thank you for understanding,” the county said on their vaccine information webpage.

At the Banks Middle School, a clinic—listed as a closed event on the county’s website—will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 17. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine in most cases. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those ages 5 and up, and Moderna vaccines will also be available for those ages 18 and older

For Forest Grove-area students, Forest Grove School District is partnering with Washington County to hold two clinics, both at Cornelius schools.

More information on how to sign up for one of these two clinics can be found online.

The first will be at Echo Shaw Elementary School Thursday, November 18, with the second following at Cornelius Elementary School Wednesday, November 24.

“This is completely voluntary and is not being mandated by the school district,” FGSD said in a statement.

The mobile vaccine clinic schedule can be found online.

The county’s free mobile vaccination team will be hosting few public clinics this week and next, between focusing on school district clinics and the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday. The closest westside clinic is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Hillsboro at the M&M Marketplace, inside the Futsal stadium (346 SW Walnut Street).

Virginia Garcia’s clinic at the Cornelius Wellness Center (121151 Adair Street) is scheduled for Thursdays from 3:30pm - 6:30pm, where the COVID-19 (ages 5 and up) and flu vaccines (age six months and up) are available.

Virginia Garcia also hosts a Hillsboro clinic (226 SE 8th Ave) from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays for the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

More information can be found online at virginiagarcia.org/vaccine.