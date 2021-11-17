Tillamook County • Poaching • Crime

Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in two poaching cases in Tillamook County that both happened in the first half of November. It was not clear if the cases are considered connected.

The elk near Testament Creek Road. Photo courtesy OSP

Case # SP21321451

On November 15, an elk hunter notified OSP Fish & Wildlife that what appeared to be a poached deer was located off Ginger Creek Road at the end of a spur on Bureau of Land Management land near a common OHV staging area.

“The deer had been shot multiple times in the neck and torso. Only one backstrap was taken and the rest of the deer was dumped off the end of a spur road and left to waste,” OSP said in a press release.

OSP estimated that the deer was shot sometime between November 8 and 13.

Case #SP21321584

On November 15, a dead cow elk was reported to OSP Fish & Wildlife, located in a wooded area near Testament Creek Road off Bald Mountain Road. Local hunters were reported to have heard about 14 shots in the early morning hours of the first season opening for elk. The hunters located the elk, and reported it to OSP.

OSP believes three vehicles spotted leaving the scene could be involved in the case. While the model numbers of the vehicles are an estimate, OSP said that the vehicles are believed to be a silver, lifted, 2005 Dodge Ram, a blue, 2010 Dodge Ram, and an older model maroon Ford F150.

In both cases, Oregon State Police are seeking information from the public. Anyone with information related to either case is asked to contact OSP by calling the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to [email protected], referencing the case number for the case in question.

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

“Sometimes people aren’t sure if they should call in something suspicious,” ODFW Stop Poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said in a press release outlining several recent poaching cases. “Other times they know about a crime, but they aren’t inclined to report it. The reward is an incentive.”

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

Cash Rewards:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish.