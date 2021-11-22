The Gales Creek Journal is an online and print publication that serves the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside with the latest local...

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County November 10, 1921

Those attending local dances in Gales Creek are asked to leave the moonshine at home, Banks' American Legion Post helps form a county-wide organization, and some impressive potatoes are unearthed in the Fir Creek community near Gales Creek. That and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.