Column • History • Gales Creek

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County November 17, 1921

The son of Asa Ellsworth Westcott, a state representative and Banks resident, runs away from home and is found in Bend, a Sunday school in Gales Creek is booming, and Timber residents seek to better their roads. That and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.