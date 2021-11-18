Gales Creek • Transportation • Weather

Supply chain disruptions continue to impact county road work projects. As winter approaches, the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation warned that a number of materials could be delayed, including liquid magnesium chloride, an anti-icing agent deployed by the county on their roads.

A Washington County Land Use and Transportation anti-icing truck applies liquid magnesium chloride to Gales Creek Road just east of downtown Gales Creek in 2019, photo courtesy LUT

“The same supply-chain disruptions that are impacting businesses and store shelves are creating delays in Washington County road construction and maintenance projects,” an email from the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation read.

LUT said that some work was delayed in the summer of 2021 due to delivery times being double what the roads department expected, though the county noted that everything ordered did eventually arrive.

As winter approaches, LUT warned that a number of materials could be delayed, including liquid magnesium chloride, an anti-icing agent deployed by the county on their roads, including on Gales Creek Road. Other materials that may see delays include aluminum, used for traffic signs, and steel, used for signposts, guardrails, and other bridge materials.

Liquid magnesium chloride on Gales Creek Road just east of downtown Gales Creek in 2019, photo courtesy LUT

“We continue to work with our suppliers on all delays to anticipate road project impacts. We are adding long lead times in our schedules for next year’s projects,” the county said.

KPTV previously reported that the Oregon Department of Transportation said that staffing shortages at the state highway department could lead to delays in plowing state highways during winter weather. ODOT usually plows the Coast Range stretches of Highways 6 and 26 through Gales Creek and near Banks.

