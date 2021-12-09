Gales Creek • Community • Education
Column: The Gales Creek Library is open again
Starting today, the Gales Creek School Library will open on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. following a nearly two year closure.
By Joyce (Shorb) Sauber
December 9, 2021 at 3:43pm
The Gales Creek School. Photo: Chas Hundley
The Gales Creek School Library will open on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. following a nearly two year closure.
Kate Grandusky and I have been in the library the past three Thursday nights, organizing and filing books for the reopening. There are hundreds of books available for children of all ages to check out. The library also has an up-to-date section of books for adults available.
The library was open once a week for ten years prior to its closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kate and Joyce look forward to seeing familiar faces along with children of new residents. Please join us Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. to check out books. Masks are required. The Gales Creek School is located at 9125 NW Sargent Rd.
