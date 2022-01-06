Gales Creek • Weather • Flooding

With ​high winds expected Thursday night and into Friday and the area under a mix of flood watches and advisories, those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said. Sand and bags can be found across from the Forest Grove Fire & Rescue station in Forest Grove.

Water from Prickett Creek near the Watts community outside of Gales Creek floods Stringtown Road January 12, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

With ​high winds expected Thursday night and into Friday and the area under a mix of flood watches and advisories, those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared, the Portland office of the National Weather Service said.

A small sand pile in Banks at Sunset Park was behind yellow caution tape due to downed trees at the park as of Wednesday evening. Another location to obtain sand and bags can be found in Forest Grove near Forest Grove Fire & Rescue’s station.

“If you’re in need of sand bags, we have a self serve fill station set up across the street from our station (1919 Ash Street). All you need is to bring a shovel,” FGF&R said Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS said that in the Portland Metro area and surrounding areas, a wind advisory was in effect until 12 p.m. Friday.

While winds Thursday afternoon were not expected to be as significant, south winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 40 mph are expected to pick up around midnight tonight.

That could result in power outages, downed limbs, and debris on roads. Coupled with potential flooding, it could make for a messy commute overnight and into the morning.

“Don’t drive into flooded areas,” the Portland NWS said. “It’s not worth the risk.”

Road closures can be found listed on the county’s emergency road closure website, wc-roads.com.

Information for state highway road closures can be found at tripcheck.com.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off right now for your first year with an annual subscription, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.