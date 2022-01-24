Free Forest Grove School District • Education • Coronavirus

Students from all over the Forest Grove School District are back in school at the high school and Neil Armstrong Middle School following a closure at those schools due to staff absences attributed to COVID-19, the Forest Grove School District said.

The Forest Grove High School. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

Students resumed classes Monday at Forest Grove High School and at Neil Armstrong Middle School after shifting to online classes earlier this month.

Forest Grove School District Superintendent Dave Parker thanked students families and school staff for bearing with the district as they grappled with the shift and the district's numerous staff absences in the face of the current omicron-driven wave of the pandemic.

The district will continue implementing layered safety protocols (e.g. ventilation, air purification and sanitation) and encourage all students to maintain appropriate distance and wear appropriate masks," Parker said in a statement.

Parker noted that the district would have KN95 and KN94 masks on hand for all staff and students, which can be picked up at the front office of their schools.

"These masks have proven to be significantly more effective than other masks," Parker said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concurs, outlining the types of masks to wear and which offer the most protection on a webpage dedicated to the subject.

"We are hopeful that we are entering a point in this latest variant wave where cases begin to recede. The district’s goal remains keeping our buildings safely open allowing students to remain in the classrooms with their teachers and classmates. Thank you for your patience and partnership," Parker said.