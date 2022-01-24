Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County December 19, 1922
A group climbs Gales Peak and lives to tell the tale, dinner in Roy, a "First Class Shoe Shop" opens in Gales Creek, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
January 24, 2022 at 11:23am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off right now for your first year with an annual subscription, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.
Gales Creek • Transportation • Salem Jan. 25
Bill would require ODOT study, give repair recommendations for Highway 6
A bill introduced in the Oregon House of Representatives in advance of the upcoming short session beginning Feb. 1 would direct the Oregon Department of Transportation to study the Wilson River Highway (signed as Highway 6) and provide an assessment of the highway’s condition, deficiencies, and estimates to repair it.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Government Jan. 25
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen hospitalized after fall
The director of the agency tasked with leading the state’s coronavirus response was hospitalized Sunday morning after a fall the Oregon Health Authority described as "serious."
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health Jan. 24
Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say
Infections and hospitalizations are surging and are expected to rise higher but after that the state’s epidemiologist sees a “light at the end of the tunnel."
Column • History • Gales Creek Jan. 24
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County December 19, 1922
A group climbs Gales Peak and lives to tell the tale, dinner in Roy, a "First Class Shoe Shop" opens in Gales Creek, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
FreeForest Grove School District • Education • Coronavirus Jan. 24
Forest Grove High School, Neil Armstrong Middle School resume in-person classes
Students from all over the Forest Grove School District are back in school at the high school and Neil Armstrong Middle School following a closure at those schools due to staff absences attributed to COVID-19, the Forest Grove School District said.