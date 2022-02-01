Column • History • Gales Creek

This week, we return to January, 1928 in Esther Lilly Hundley’s personal diaries which chronicle her life on the family’s original homestead and farm in the Fir Creek community of Gales Creek from 1928 to 1960.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

We're returning to January, 1928 in Esther Lilly Hundley’s personal diaries which chronicle her life on the family’s original homestead and farm in the Fir Creek community of Gales Creek from 1928 to 1960.

Cast of Characters:

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Sun Jan 15-Ted, Leon, Gladie and I went down to Grandma's Sunday. Ted and Leon came back home to do chores. Gladie & I stayed and went to the show "The Shepard of the Hills". Ted and Leon came back to the show. Norma, Lizzie, Orolo, Art, Eva & Ray were at Grandma's.

Mon Jan 16-Tommie came over. He and Minnie and Leon went to Portland. Ted, Gladie & I went to Forest Grove in the afternoon. G & I learned to make wool flowers at. Mrs. Clapshaw's Store. Fred & Charley came back from Tillamook in the afternoon. Ted & Fred, Gladie & I went to Bill & Elsie's in the evening. Bill had got a big coon in his traps.

Tue Jan 17-Still clear & cold. Fred went to Portland in the morning. Ted went to his traps in the afternoon. Leon came back from Portland.

Wed Jan 18-I put out a washing. Leon went to Forest Grove on stage with Pete Hines.

Thur Jan.19-A light snow falling this morning, still quite cold. Elsie and Ethel walked down from camp in the afternoon. Bill came down in his car after work. They had supper here.

Fri Jan 20-Snowed about 5 or 6 inches of snow through the nite. I baked light bread and made crepe paper roses in the p.m.

Sat Jan 21-Snowed some more. Leon came up from F.G. on the stage. Ted, Leon, Gladie & I went to F.G. in the p.m. Gladie & I took in matinee at Star Theatre, "Rin Tin Tin, Dog of The Regiment" and comedy "Mickey Himself McGuire".