Washington County • Justice • Government

Gov. Kate Brown announced she appointed Municipal Court Judge Miranda S. Summer to the Washington County Circuit Court, filling the vacancy left by the elevation of Judge Ramon Pagan’s appointment to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Miranda S. Summer, photo courtesy Gov. Brown office

Gov. Kate Brown announced she appointed Municipal Court Judge Miranda S. Summer to the Washington County Circuit Court, filling the vacancy left by the elevation of Judge Ramon Pagan’s appointment to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Summer’s experience includes previously serving on the Washington County Circuit Court as a judge pro tempore – meaning she served as a substitute in place of a regular judge in case of absence, illness, or disqualification – as a Beaverton Municipal Court judge, adjudicating traffic and criminal violations, and as an administrative law judge for the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

Additionally, Summer practiced law as a family law attorney, representing clients in dependency and domestic relations cases. She currently serves on the boards of the Washington County Bar Association and the Oregon Minority Lawyers Association and served as a member of the Oregon State Bar’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She earned her law degree from the University of Oregon.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off right now for your first year with an annual subscription, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.

“Miranda Summer is a talented and compassionate judge, who has earned the respect of litigants and lawyers alike,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “She brings an invaluable set of professional and lived experiences to the bench and will serve the people of Washington County well.”

A press release issued by the governor’s office said in 2021 Summer was interviewed and fully vetted by Brown and the Washington County Bar Association.