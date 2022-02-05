Column • History • Gales Creek

A man is killed and several people gruesomely injured when a train plunges off a trestle into the Nehalem River near Cochran at the western edge of Washington County. In less unpleasant railroad news, the Gales Creek & Wilson River railroad between Wilkesboro and what is now the Trolley Park community on Agaard Road is inspected for purchase, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

