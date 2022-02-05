Column • History • Gales Creek
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County February 2, 1922
A man is killed and several people gruesomely injured when a train plunges off a trestle into the Nehalem River near Cochran at the western edge of Washington County. In less unpleasant railroad news, the Gales Creek & Wilson River railroad between Wilkesboro and what is now the Trolley Park community on Agaard Road is inspected for purchase, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century
February 4, 2022 at 6:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off right now for your first year with an annual subscription, or $8/a month. Click here to subscribe.
Column • History • Gales Creek Feb. 4
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County February 2, 1922
A man is killed and several people gruesomely injured when a train plunges off a trestle into the Nehalem River near Cochran at the western edge of Washington County. In less unpleasant railroad news, the Gales Creek & Wilson River railroad between Wilkesboro and what is now the Trolley Park community on Agaard Road is inspected for purchase, and more in this week's Dispatches from History: Western Washington County 100 years ago.
Gales Creek • Crime • Highway 6 Feb. 4
OSP: Four people taken into custody in Gales Creek following a police chase on Sunday
A police chase that began in Tillamook on Sunday, January 30 ended with four people taken into custody that evening after being tracked by a K9 unit in Gales Creek, the Oregon State Police said.
FreeSalem • Politics • Government Feb. 4
In final State of the State address, Brown touts victories, pushes spending plan
Brown urged the Legislature to approve about $700 million for job training, housing and child care during a speech from her office Thursday.
Salem • Politics • Government Feb. 1
Local legislators introduce bills for short session beginning Feb. 1
Here are some of the bills state senators and representatives have introduced for the Oregon Legislature's short session that began today.
Washington County • Justice • Government Feb. 1
Gov. Brown appoints Miranda S. Summer to Washington County Circuit Court
Gov. Kate Brown announced she appointed Municipal Court Judge Miranda S. Summer to the Washington County Circuit Court, filling the vacancy left by the elevation of Judge Ramon Pagan’s appointment to the Oregon Court of Appeals.