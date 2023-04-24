Washington County offers cash incentive for old wood stoves

Washington County is offering a $250 cash incentive for residents who turn in their old uncertified wood stoves and wood stove inserts at a one-day turn-in event on May 6, 2023. This marks the third year in a row for the event, which has successfully collected 36 old wood stoves in its first two years.

Also eligible for the cash reward are stoves certified between 1986 to 1992.

The turn-in event aims to reduce air pollution and improve health by removing old and uncertified wood stoves from use. In Oregon, sellers of homes with wood stoves or fireplace inserts are required by law to ensure their devices meet emissions standards or remove and destroy any non-compliant stoves.

Residents interested in participating must register online in advance, as only 40 stoves will be accepted. As of Monday morning, seven spots remained, according to an email from the county. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Far West Recycling, located at 6440 SE Alexander St., Hillsboro.

For those who prefer to replace their old wood stoves with newer models, Washington County also offers a Wood Stove Exchange Program. Qualifying residents can receive a rebate of $1,500 to $4,000 when they replace old or uncertified wood stoves with cleaner heating devices. Some households may even qualify for full-cost replacements based on income.

For more information about the turn-in event or the Wood Stove Exchange Program, visit www.WoodStoveExchange.com or call 503-846-4425.