The Gales Creek Garden Club will host their annual plant sale in downtown Gales Creek Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Hundreds of plants,” was the promise— an assortment of ornamental and food-bearing plants—from garden club members.

The event will also feature a white elephant sale of garden-related items.

The sale is located at the Gales Creek Church of God (9170 NW Sargent Rd)