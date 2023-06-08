Washington County highlights women in the military with video series

The Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services (DAVS) partnered with Tualatin Valley Community Television (TVCTV) to produce a four-part video series highlighting the role women play in the armed forces.

“June 12 marks the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women the right to serve as regular, permanent members of the armed services for the first time,” a press release from the county read.

It was this occasion that spurred the creation of the video series.

Each part will air on Thursday night starting June 8 at 7 p.m. for four consecutive Thursdays on Frontier Communications channel 30 and will also be available on TVCTV’s YouTube channel.

June 8: Panelists discuss the history and evolution of women in service over 75 years, including job restrictions, uniform mandates and more. Special guest is veteran Betty Pomeroy. Having joined the Army in 1958, Pomeroy has a unique perspective on the early days of women being integrated in the military and how much evolved over her time in the service.

June 15: An estimated one in 10 military women experience military sexual trauma. Panelists will discuss how this trauma affects women in the service. Special guest is Army veteran Sarah Blum, who served as a combat nurse in Vietnam. The show may be triggering for some viewers.

June 22: Women in the service have had many restrictions, including marriage, pregnancy and parental. This show explores the relational dynamics of being a woman in the military and features Air Force veteran Carol Roberts. She will talk about her 23-year Air Force career, including her work with the Top-Secret Red Eagles, helping U.S. pilots to fly against Russian fighter jets.

June 29: Serving our country with pride while simultaneously being restricted and discriminated against creates a complexity of emotions. Participants share their complicated feelings about their service. Special guest is Army veteran Lacey Beaty. She will talk about how the Armed Forces helped move her from poverty to her public service as Beaverton’s mayor.

Those seeking more information were asked to email paul_riggs@washingtoncountyor.gov.