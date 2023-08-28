Fire danger to be lowered to ‘moderate’ Tuesday

Fire danger in this corner of the state has lowered enough that the Oregon Department of Forestry plans to reduce the fire danger level for public use restrictions to moderate (blue) Tuesday morning in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA) region.

The Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPLs) for weather zone NW-1 will be placed at IFPL 1, while weather zones NW-2 and NW-3 will be placed at IFPL 2.

The changes for the general public and industrial uses will take place at 1 a.m. Tuesday, August 29.

Moderate fire danger means:

-Campfires will only be allowed at designated camping sites

-Dispersed campfires will no longer be allowed

-Motorists traveling on forest roads are required to have a shovel and one gallon of water or a 2.5 lb. or larger ABC fire extinguisher

The NWOFPA region includes much of the regions of Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, among other areas. It stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks and to Scappoose. Locations in and within 1/8 of a mile of the NWOFPA region are considered lands protected by the ODF.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191. Up-to-date recorded information on burning can also be found by dialing 503-325-7215.

Fire season in this area began June 14.