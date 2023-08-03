Fire danger to move to ‘high’ in local ODF-protected lands Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry said fire danger would be raised to “High” (yellow) in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA) region Friday morning.

Fire season began June 14 in this area, and the entirety of Washington County remains under an earlier burn ban.

According to a statement from the ODF, all three weather zones across the region will be placed at “High” at 1 a.m. Friday, August 4.

That means:

-Campfires will only be allowed at designated camping sites

-All debris burning is banned

-Off-road motorized vehicles are now only allowed before 1 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

-A number of other activities formerly allowed all day are now restricted to before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m., including the use of non-industrial power saws, cutting, grinding and welding of metal, mowing or cutting of dried, cured grass (other than for agricultural purposes, which are exempt), and the use of other spark-emitting internal combustion engines.

-Motorists traveling on forest roads are still required to have a shovel and one gallon of water or a 2.5 lb. or larger ABC fire extinguisher

Industrial Fire Precaution levels (IFPL) are as follows, and will be unchanged for the time being: NW-1 at Level 1, NW-2 and NW-3 at Level 2.

According to Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District Forester Dan Goody, a helicopter will be stationed at Mulino Airport in Clackamas County to respond to the NW Oregon area.

“In addition, crews at South Fork Camp will be on stand-by through the weekend,” Goody added.