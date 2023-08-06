Stringtown Road and Gales Creek Road on April 14, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley
Gales Creek Road closed between Forest Grove, Stringtown Road

by on

Update: Gales Creek Rd has reopened.

Downed power lines have caused a closure on Gales Creek Road between the city of Forest Grove and Stringtown Road in the Watts community.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the road will remain closed until Portland General Electric is able to mitigate the downed power lines.

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

