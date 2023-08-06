Gales Creek Road closed between Forest Grove, Stringtown Road

Update: Gales Creek Rd has reopened.
Downed power lines have caused a closure on Gales Creek Road between the city of Forest Grove and Stringtown Road in the Watts community.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the road will remain closed until Portland General Electric is able to mitigate the downed power lines.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.
Unlock all stories and support the independent Gales Creek Journal newsroom with a digital subscription.